Over a thousand children remain in Pokrovsk despite evacuation

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, law enforcement officers are patrolling the city and urging residents to evacuate. Currently, 1,076 children remain in the city, the regional police reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, Russian attacks on the city have become more frequent due to the approach of the front. Now the enemy is hitting civilians not only with MRAPs and rockets, but also with artillery.

The police have increased the number of patrols and investigative teams to respond as quickly as possible to all reports from citizens. At least 15 foot patrols are on duty every day. Patrols drive around the streets informing residents about ways to escape, evacuate, and perform other police functions.

The police inform the population about the evacuation through loudspeakers and visit every family with children.

In 10 days, 24,000 people, including more than 2,000 children, have left the frontline Pokrovsk.





