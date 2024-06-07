Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy region: 27 explosions recorded

The Russians carried out 8 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy RMA, writes UNN.

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 8 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. Khotinskaya, Shalyginskaya, Esmanskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled, - the message says.

Details

Khotyn community: mortar attacks were carried out (2 explosions).

Shalyginskaya hromada: FPV drone attacks (1 explosion) and mortar attacks (10 explosions) were carried out.

Esman community: 8 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community and carried out an FPV attack with drones (2 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: there was an artillery attack (4 explosions).

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 516,080 personnel and 7,834 tanks.