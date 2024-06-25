$41.340.03
109 explosions in a day-Russian troops shelled 8 communities of Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52017 views

Russian troops shelled 8 settlements in the Sumy region, Ukraine, with 109 explosions recorded in one day.

109 explosions in a day-Russian troops shelled 8 communities of Sumy region

During June 25, the Russian army shelled the territory of the Sumy region 25 times. 109 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Miropolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya and Seredino-Budskaya communities were under fire. This was reported in the regional military administration, reports UNN.

Details

Belopolskaya hromada (21 explosions) and Velikopisarovskaya (13 explosions) were shelled with artillery.

The Esman community was shelled with FPV drones (5 explosions), and there was also a mortar attack (5 explosions).

The Russian military hit the Yunakovskaya community with multiple launch rocket systems (12 explosions) and artillery (33 explosions).

Four mines were dropped by Russian soldiers on the territory of the Shalyginsky community, and a large-caliber machine gun was also fired.

There was a mortar attack (2 explosions) in the Khotyn community.

The attack using an FPV drone was in the Seredino-Budskaya Community (1 explosion).

13 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the Miropolskaya community.

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 37 explosions24.06.24, 00:01 • 31297 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

