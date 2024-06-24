Enemy troops shelled the Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 37 explosions

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 254 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3766 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11427 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13084 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17130 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 37 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31297 views

russian troops shelled the border areas of the Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 37 explosions in several settlements.

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 37 explosions

During the day, the forces of the terrorist state shelled Sumy Region 14 times, resulting in 37 explosions. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 37 explosions were recorded. Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, and Esmanskaya communities were shelled

- Sumy regional military administration.

Community situation

Velikopisarevskaya: the enemy made an artillery attack (2 explosions), a mortar attack (1 explosion) and dropped vog from a UAV (2 explosions).

Belopolskaya: the invaders fired artillery (8 explosions), vog was dropped from a UAV (5 explosions).

Esmanska: the invaders fired mortars  (2 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy hit with artillery (9 explosions), mortar (8 explosions).

Russia shelled Sumy region ten times: 34 explosions recorded23.06.24, 10:19 • 31277 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Bilopillia
Unmanned aerial vehicle
