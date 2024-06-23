Russia shelled Sumy region ten times: 34 explosions recorded

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2440 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92294 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104886 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120929 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189930 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234182 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143640 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369337 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181801 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92279 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104867 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101118 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120916 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1608 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4850 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11932 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13559 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17519 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia shelled Sumy region ten times: 34 explosions recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31277 views

At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out ten attacks on settlements and the border area of Sumy region. FPV drones, artillery and mines were used.

Russia shelled Sumy region ten times: 34 explosions recorded

At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out ten attacks on settlements and the border area of Sumy region. FPV drones, artillery and mines were used. This was reported in the Sumy regional military administration, writes UNN.

At night and in the morning, the russians carried out 10 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 34 explosions were recorded. Sadovskaya, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled

- reported in the Sumy RMA.

 a series of drone strikes (11 explosions) took place in the Belopolskaya community, as well as artillery shelling (5 explosions) and vog was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

In the Seredino-Budsky community, one explosion was recorded as a result of dropping vog from a UAV.

The Ottoman community was shelled with small arms.

On the territory of the Shalyginsky Community, Russian troops dropped 8 mines.

The garden community was attacked by a UAV, which led to one explosion.

The yunakovskaya community was hit by barrel artillery, which led to 8 explosions.

As a result of rocket fire in the Kiev region, significant damage was caused to 6 buildings, more than 20 private houses and other buildings, 2 people received minor injuries.

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen23.06.24, 07:11 • 36267 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

