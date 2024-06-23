At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out ten attacks on settlements and the border area of Sumy region. FPV drones, artillery and mines were used. This was reported in the Sumy regional military administration, writes UNN.

At night and in the morning, the russians carried out 10 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 34 explosions were recorded. Sadovskaya, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled - reported in the Sumy RMA.

a series of drone strikes (11 explosions) took place in the Belopolskaya community, as well as artillery shelling (5 explosions) and vog was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

In the Seredino-Budsky community, one explosion was recorded as a result of dropping vog from a UAV.

The Ottoman community was shelled with small arms.

On the territory of the Shalyginsky Community, Russian troops dropped 8 mines.

The garden community was attacked by a UAV, which led to one explosion.

The yunakovskaya community was hit by barrel artillery, which led to 8 explosions.

Recall

As a result of rocket fire in the Kiev region, significant damage was caused to 6 buildings, more than 20 private houses and other buildings, 2 people received minor injuries.

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen