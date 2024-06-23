During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian federation lost 1,270 personnel and various military equipment in the fighting against Ukraine.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 23.06.24:
- Personnel: 534360 (+1270).
- Tanks: 8019 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15398 (+15).
- Artillery systems: 14195 (+61).
- MLRS: 1108 (+2).
- Air defense systems: 863 (+2).
- Planes: 359.
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11355 (+50).
- Cruise missiles: 2321 (+13).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19248 (+44).
- Special equipment: 2377 (+8).
Attention! The total number of enemy losses in cruise missiles is submitted taking into account the clarification for the previous period, losses for the previous day are submitted as usual
