During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 89491 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99982 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117775 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232680 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142872 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368807 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181692 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149596 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197889 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 89491 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84197 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99982 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98254 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117775 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 202 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11405 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13061 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17114 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36267 views

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian federation lost 1,270 personnel and various military equipment in the fighting against Ukraine.

During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,270 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 23.06.24:

- Personnel: 534360 (+1270).

- Tanks: 8019 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15398 (+15).

- Artillery systems: 14195 (+61).

- MLRS: 1108 (+2).

- Air defense systems: 863 (+2).

- Planes: 359.

- Helicopters: 326.

-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11355 (+50).

- Cruise missiles: 2321 (+13).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19248 (+44).

- Special equipment: 2377 (+8).

Attention! The total number of enemy losses in cruise missiles is submitted taking into account the clarification for the previous period, losses for the previous day are submitted as usual

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day22.06.24, 08:09 • 103045 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
