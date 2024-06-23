During the day, the terrorist country lost 1,270 servicemen

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,270 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 23.06.24:

- Personnel: 534360 (+1270).

- Tanks: 8019 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15398 (+15).

- Artillery systems: 14195 (+61).

- MLRS: 1108 (+2).

- Air defense systems: 863 (+2).

- Planes: 359.

- Helicopters: 326.

-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11355 (+50).

- Cruise missiles: 2321 (+13).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19248 (+44).

- Special equipment: 2377 (+8).

Attention! The total number of enemy losses in cruise missiles is submitted taking into account the clarification for the previous period, losses for the previous day are submitted as usual - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day