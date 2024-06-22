russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2438 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92273 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104854 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120910 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189919 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234171 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143634 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369333 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181800 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92273 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87128 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104854 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101113 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120909 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1606 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4846 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11931 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13558 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17519 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103045 views

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,110 military personnel, as a result of which the total combat losses of the russian federation since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 533,090 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,110 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 22.06.24:

- Personnel: 533090 (+1110).

- Tanks: 8009 (+8).

- Armored combat vehicles: 15383 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 14188 (+28).

- MLRS: 1106.

- Air defense systems: 861.

- Planes: 359.

- Helicopters: 326.

-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11305 (+15).

- Cruise missiles: 2302 (+4).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19204 (+23).

- Special equipment: 2369 (+2).

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,290 military personnel04.06.24, 07:38 • 22261 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
