russia lost 1,110 military personnel in a day
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,110 military personnel, as a result of which the total combat losses of the russian federation since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 533,090 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,110 personnel. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Combat losses of russians for the period from 24.02.22 to 22.06.24:
- Personnel: 533090 (+1110).
- Tanks: 8009 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 15383 (+11).
- Artillery systems: 14188 (+28).
- MLRS: 1106.
- Air defense systems: 861.
- Planes: 359.
- Helicopters: 326.
-Operational-tactical UAV level: 11305 (+15).
- Cruise missiles: 2302 (+4).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 19204 (+23).
- Special equipment: 2369 (+2).
During the day, the russian federation lost 1,290 military personnel04.06.24, 07:38 • 22261 view