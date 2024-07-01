Russian army shells 9 settlements in Sumy region

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Russian army shells 9 settlements in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 67812 views

The Russian army fired mortars, artillery, and drones at 9 settlements in Sumy region of Ukraine, including Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivka, Shalyhyno, and Seredina-Budska, on July 1.

Russian army shells 9 settlements in Sumy region

On July 1, the Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyn, Seredina-Buda communities of Sumy region were subjected to Russian shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

In total, during the day, Russians fired 31 times at Sumy region, causing 92 explosions.

  • Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (6 explosions).
  • Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions), a Lancet UAV strike (1 explosion), and shelling with heavy artillery (8 explosions).
  • Yunukivska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), shelling with stacked artillery (21 explosions), and the dropping of explosive devices of the VOG type from a UAV (9 explosions) were recorded.
  • Myropilska community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (16 explosions).
  • Khotyn community: The enemy dropped 8 mines on the territory of the community.
  • Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), shelling with cannon artillery (1 explosion) and mortars (2 explosions).
  • Velykopysarivska community: Russians fired mortars (3 explosions).
  • Vorozhbianka community: there was an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
  • Seredyna Budska community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

