The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead and 15 wounded, including children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih, four people died and 15 were injured. The explosion damaged houses, cars and infrastructure.
As a result of the terrorist attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died and 15 were injured. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Enemy troops launched another attack on Kryvyi Rih, causing numerous casualties among the civilian population. As of 22:30, the death of four people has been confirmed, and another 15 were injured, including children.
Rescuers, medics and investigators are working at the scene of the tragedy. The police have set up a mobile assistance point for victims and receiving citizens' appeals.
The explosion damaged about ten apartment buildings, destroyed more than 20 cars, affected garage cooperatives and an administrative building. Law enforcement officers have already received dozens of reports of destroyed property.
Investigators are carefully documenting the consequences of the attack, and a forensic laboratory is working. The collected evidence will form the basis of the case on another war crime of the Russian Federation.
Let us remind you
It was previously reported that 14 people, including two children, were injured in a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. A gym and windows in buildings were damaged.
