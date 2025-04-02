Attack on Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims has increased to 14, including two children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, 14 people were injured, including two children. A gym and windows in buildings were damaged.
As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims has increased to 14. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
14 people have already been injured
According to him, firefighters extinguished the fire that occurred due to the strike on Kryvyi Rih.
"The explosion damaged a gym, windows in an administrative building and high-rise buildings in the city," he summarized.
Let's add
The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that 11 wounded, including an 8-year-old boy in serious condition, were taken to hospitals.
Another 14 people were injured, including two children - an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Eleven wounded, including an 8-year-old boy in serious condition, were taken to hospitals. 10 wounded are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing the wounded with all the necessary assistance and are fighting for their lives
Earlier
The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in a number of regions, and later reported a high-speed target from the south in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.
The media reported a sound of an explosion in the city.