This is terror: Zelenskyy on the deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in 13 injuries, including two children. Zelenskyy stressed the need to put pressure on Russia to stop the terror.
As a result of the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured has increased to 13. Among the victims are a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy who is in serious condition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it was a deliberate Russian missile strike and that it can only be stopped by sufficient pressure on Moscow, UNN reports.
A deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. All necessary services are on site, eliminating the consequences of the shelling and helping people. There are victims. They are receiving medical assistance. As of now, it is known that the lives of four people, unfortunately, were taken by this strike. All the dead are civilians. My condolences to family and friends. All over the world, such strikes are called the same: it is terror
He stressed that it can only be stopped by sufficient pressure on Moscow, on the Russian system, so that they are forced to give up war and terror, and it depends on partners - from America, from Europe, from others in the world.
We are all separated at least from the complete and unconditional cessation of strikes only by the lack of Russia's consent to stop the war. Only the pressure of the world can ensure such consent. And also all such Russian strikes prove that Ukraine needs enough air defense systems and missiles so that we can protect all people in Ukraine from Russian terror. We are working with all partners for this and thank everyone who helps us. Everyone who understands that pressure on Russia and stable support for Ukraine is needed
Addition
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 13, including two children.
It became known about another child injured in Kryvyi Rih. This is a 6-year-old girl. She was given help on the spot. Instead, the 8-year-old boy, according to updated information, is "serious". He is in the traumatology department. Doctors are nearby and are doing everything necessary. In total, there are currently 13 victims due to the attack
Reminder
As UNN reported, as a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, four people died. The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation.