This is terror: Zelenskyy on the deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

07:36 PM • 12166 views

Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100373 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164142 views

This is terror: Zelenskyy on the deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22330 views

The Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih resulted in 13 injuries, including two children. Zelenskyy stressed the need to put pressure on Russia to stop the terror.

This is terror: Zelenskyy on the deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

As a result of the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured has increased to 13. Among the victims are a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy who is in serious condition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it was a deliberate Russian missile strike and that it can only be stopped by sufficient pressure on Moscow, UNN reports.

A deliberate Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. All necessary services are on site, eliminating the consequences of the shelling and helping people. There are victims. They are receiving medical assistance. As of now, it is known that the lives of four people, unfortunately, were taken by this strike. All the dead are civilians. My condolences to family and friends. All over the world, such strikes are called the same: it is terror 

- Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. 

He stressed that it can only be stopped by sufficient pressure on Moscow, on the Russian system, so that they are forced to give up war and terror, and it depends on partners - from America, from Europe, from others in the world.

We are all separated at least from the complete and unconditional cessation of strikes only by the lack of Russia's consent to stop the war. Only the pressure of the world can ensure such consent. And also all such Russian strikes prove that Ukraine needs enough air defense systems and missiles so that we can protect all people in Ukraine from Russian terror. We are working with all partners for this and thank everyone who helps us. Everyone who understands that pressure on Russia and stable support for Ukraine is needed

- added the President.

Addition

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, said that the number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased to 13, including two children.

It became known about another child injured in Kryvyi Rih. This is a 6-year-old girl. She was given help on the spot. Instead, the 8-year-old boy, according to updated information, is "serious". He is in the traumatology department. Doctors are nearby and are doing everything necessary. In total, there are currently 13 victims due to the attack 

- Lysak said.

Reminder

As UNN reported, as a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, four people died. The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
