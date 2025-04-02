SBU: The enemy is recruiting Ukrainian children for sabotage and terrorist attacks
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU warns about the activation of the recruitment of Ukrainian children by enemy special services for sabotage and terrorist attacks. Adolescents make up 22% of those recruited, from 2025 they will be used in terrorist attacks.
The SBU warns of systematic attempts by enemy special services to involve Ukrainian children in subversive and terrorist activities on the territory of the state. This is reported by DW, UNN reports.
Details
According to official data, at least 22% of recruited agents are minors.
According to SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko, a significant proportion of those recruited are unemployed, accounting for 55% of the total. In addition, 7% are people who already had criminal records for various crimes. People with addictions, in particular to drugs, alcohol or gambling, remain particularly vulnerable to enemy influences.
According to the SBU, the mass recruitment of Ukrainian children began in the spring of 2024. Initially, teenagers were involved in sabotage, such as arson of cars and damage to railway infrastructure. However, since the beginning of 2025, their participation in terrorist attacks has also become known.
The National Police of Ukraine notes that the main motives that encourage minors to carry out criminal orders are material gain and psychological methods of influence. Manipulation may include romanticizing dangerous actions, a sense of adventure, and blackmail - in particular, threats of disclosure of personal information or information about tasks already completed.
Law enforcement officers urge parents, educators and citizens to be vigilant and report any attempted recruitment. Any information about such cases is requested to be immediately forwarded to the SBU or the police.
Remind
Earlier, the Ombudsman called for teaching children about information security and contacting the police in case of suspicions, as the terrorist country is trying to involve Ukrainian children in cooperation through recruitment, blackmail and intimidation.
