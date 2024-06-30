Fire in a household in Sumy region extinguished with 20 tons of water
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a private household in the village of Voronizh, Sumy region, engulfing the garage, summer kitchen and utility rooms, which rescuers extinguished using about 20 tons of water.
Details
On June 29, the Rescue Service "101" received a report of a fire in a private household located in the village of Voronizh, Shostka district, Sumy region.
According to the information, the fire engulfed a large area of the building, which housed a garage, a summer kitchen and utility rooms. The difficulty of fighting the fire was exacerbated by the dense construction and heavy fire load. There were about 20 gas cylinders near the fire center, which the rescuers, together with local residents, took to a safe place.
To ensure an uninterrupted water supply, a barrel of water from a local agricultural enterprise was delivered to the scene. The fire was subsequently localized, preventing the fire from spreading to the entire building and reducing the threat to the adjacent two-story residential building. Later, the fire was completely extinguished with the help of approximately 20 tons of water used during the extinguishing process.
The fire was extinguished by 10 rescuers and 2 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The alleged cause of the fire was a short circuit in the power grid. The farm used generators to generate electricity.
