Enemy attacked police car with drone in Sumy region, one wounded - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
In the Shostka district of Sumy region, the enemy attacked a police car with a drone, wounding a local resident who was passing by, while police officers were not injured.
Details
Sumy region. The enemy attacked a police car with a drone in Shostka district. The police car was completely destroyed, and the police officers were not injured. A local resident who was passing by was injured by a targeted strike from an FPV drone. He was immediately taken to the hospital
Recall
Within a day, the invaders fired 2 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 22 artillery explosions were recorded.