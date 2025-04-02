A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a terrorist drone attack
Explosions rang out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at night due to a drone attack. Fires broke out at the impact sites, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.
A fire broke out in Kharkiv due to a terrorist attack. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.
Explosions rang out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv tonight as a result of an attack by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, fires broke out at the sites of impact.
Rescuers and emergency services have arrived at the scene and are already dealing with the aftermath of the attack. There is currently no information about casualties, but the situation is being clarified.
Local authorities are calling on residents to remain calm, follow safety rules and monitor official announcements.
The occupiers launched a dozen strikes on the city of Kharkiv. The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration called not to film the work of air defense.
