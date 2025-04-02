Occupants struck Kharkiv 14 times - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In the last 40 minutes, the enemy has struck the city of Kharkiv 14 times. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration called not to film the work of air defense.
The occupiers have already carried out 14 strikes on Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
In the last forty minutes, the enemy has launched 14 strikes on the city of Kharkiv
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, called not to film the work of air defense.
Do not film and post the work of air defense equipment online! The enemy is carefully monitoring the information space
