Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones: strike on the private sector
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported a drone attack on the city, with a preliminary strike on the private sector of the Kyiv district.
The Russian army is attacking Kharkiv with drones again, and the strike was preliminarily carried out on the private sector. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Explosion in Kharkiv - the city is under attack by Shaheds again. Be careful!
Later, Terekhov reported that the preliminary strike was carried out on the private sector of the Kyivskyi district. Information needs to be clarified.
Another group of attack drones is heading to Kharkiv. Be careful
