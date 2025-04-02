Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 4
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.
In Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased due to the Russian attack - the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reports that four people are known to have been injured, writes UNN.
At this moment, four victims are already known. Two injured people were hospitalized, and two other victims received medical assistance on the spot.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, also reports about 4 victims: "At this moment - four victims. Two of them, including a child, were hospitalized to a healthcare facility. Medics provided assistance to others on the spot."
Earlier
The head of the Regional Military Administration reported that an explosion occurred in Kharkiv. Preliminarily, the enemy UAV "Molniya" struck the Kyivskyi district of the city. According to preliminary data, the impact occurred in a 16-story residential building.
Initially, it was reported that two people were injured in the enemy attack in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: a 65-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.