Drones attack Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones attacked the Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region, causing a fire. There is no information about casualties yet, services are working at the scene.
In Kharkiv region, enemy drones are attacking one of the communities. This is reported by the head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov, reports UNN.
Details
In the Kharkiv region, an attack by enemy drones was recorded on the territory of the Malodanylivka community. It is preliminarily known that one of the drones hit a settlement, causing a fire.
There is currently no information about casualties. Official services are working at the scene, clarifying the extent of the consequences.
Local authorities and rescuers urge residents not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the all-clear is announced.
Reminder
Recently, the Air Force informed about the detection of enemy UAVs in the Kharkiv region. Also, in the last 40 minutes, the enemy launched 14 strikes on the city of Kharkiv. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration called not to film the work of air defense.
