Invaders shelled 14 communities in Sumy region: 55 attacks, 2 wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73242 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104264 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168250 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143520 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173240 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100733 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110427 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112554 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52231 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58842 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189516 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142146 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146865 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155139 views
Invaders shelled 14 communities in Sumy region: 55 attacks, 2 wounded

Invaders shelled 14 communities in Sumy region: 55 attacks, 2 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91457 views

Hostile forces fired 55 times at 14 communities in Sumy region. They used mortars, artillery, MLRS, FPV drones and anti-aircraft guns. Two civilians were injured in Druzhbivka community.

Occupants fired 55 times in Sumy region, 2 civilians were wounded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, 14 communities, including Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalygyn, Druzhbivka, Svesa, Seredina-Buda communities, were subjected to hostile attacks.

Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (29 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions), and also attacked the CAB (4 explosions).

Youth community: terrorists launched an IED (2 explosions).

Sumy community: the aggressor launched an explosive device (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy dropped explosive devices of the VOG type from a UAV (4 explosions), fired from FPV drones (5 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions)

Krasnopilska community: the invaders attacked using FPV drones (6 explosions), fired from mortars (17 explosions), MLRS (12 explosions), and artillery (10 explosions).

Bilopilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: hostile forces launched an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions) and mortar attacks (18 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: the enemy fired with FPV drones (4 explosions), dropped a VOG-type explosive device from  UAV (2 explosions), and fired with mortars (2 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community: 17 mines were dropped by the aggressor on the territory of the community. There was also shelling with the use of 3 FPV drones (3 explosions).

Khotyn community: the occupants carried out artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions), as a result of which 2 civilians were injured.

Sveska community: the enemy launched an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: there was a shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Myropilska community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Putivl community: the enemy launched an attack using an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Sumy region: Russians drop three KABs on Hlukhiv, father and son wounded17.09.24, 13:45 • 21415 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

