Sumy region: Russians drop three KABs on Hlukhiv, father and son wounded

This morning, Russian troops carried out airstrikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, wounding a 64-year-old father and 34-year-old son, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 17, around 10:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv, Shostka district.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a father and son, who are 64 and 34 years old, were wounded," the prosecutor's office reported on social media.

It was also reported that at least 20 private households were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down