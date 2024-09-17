ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Sumy region: Russians drop three KABs on Hlukhiv, father and son wounded

Sumy region: Russians drop three KABs on Hlukhiv, father and son wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21416 views

Russian troops conducted air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv in Sumy region. The attack wounded a 64-year-old father and a 34-year-old son, and damaged at least 20 private homes.

This morning, Russian troops carried out airstrikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, wounding a 64-year-old father and 34-year-old son, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 17, around 10:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv, Shostka district.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a father and son, who are 64 and 34 years old, were wounded," the prosecutor's office reported on social media.

It was also reported that at least 20 private households were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down17.09.24, 08:59 • 34563 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

