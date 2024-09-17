Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Sumy region with Shahed drones at night, Sumy and 3 districts were affected, 281 thousand consumers were left without electricity, 16 drones were shot down, and restoration work is underway, Sumy RMA and Sumyoblenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Last night Sumy region suffered a massive air strike. The enemy "Shahed" attacked the energy system facilities. The settlements of Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts were affected. Critical infrastructure facilities - water utilities, hospitals and others - are connected to backup power systems. Air defense forces shot down 16 "Shahed" over the territory of the region - RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Sumyoblenergo, "as a result of a Russian air strike on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, consumers in the city of Sumy, the networks of Sumy, Konotop, Okhtyrka districts of the power grids were de-energized. And also in Bilopil, Buryn, Lebedyn, Putivl, Trostyanets, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk districts".

As indicated, at 02:26, the networks of Okhtyrka power distribution company, Trostianets, Velykopysarivska, and partially Krasnopilska districts were powered. At 03:11, the networks of Putivlskyi district were partially powered.

"As of 7 a.m. on September 17, 281,072 electricity consumers in Sumy region are temporarily without electricity as a result of Russia's military aggression. Employees of Sumyoblenergo are doing everything to return electricity to the homes of Sumy region residents," the company said.

According to the RMA, emergency crews are carrying out restoration work.

