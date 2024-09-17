Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115264 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191940 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150083 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150927 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184231 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104978 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 48858 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 75611 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 71901 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 45932 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 52560 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191940 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195098 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199537 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148370 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147742 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151938 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142946 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159434 views
Russia attacks energy sector in Sumy region: Sumy and three districts were affected, 16 “Shaheds” were shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34564 views

At night, Russian Shaheds attacked energy facilities in Sumy region. Three districts were affected, 281,000 consumers lost power, 16 drones were shot down, and restoration work is underway.

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in Sumy region with Shahed drones at night, Sumy and 3 districts were affected, 281 thousand consumers were left without electricity, 16 drones were shot down, and restoration work is underway, Sumy RMA and Sumyoblenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Last night Sumy region suffered a massive air strike. The enemy "Shahed" attacked the energy system facilities. The settlements of Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts were affected. Critical infrastructure facilities - water utilities, hospitals and others - are connected to backup power systems. Air defense forces shot down 16 "Shahed" over the territory of the region

- RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Sumyoblenergo, "as a result of a Russian air strike on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, consumers in the city of Sumy, the networks of Sumy, Konotop, Okhtyrka districts of the power grids were de-energized. And also in Bilopil, Buryn, Lebedyn, Putivl, Trostyanets, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk districts".

As indicated, at 02:26, the networks of Okhtyrka power distribution company, Trostianets, Velykopysarivska, and partially Krasnopilska districts were powered. At 03:11, the networks of Putivlskyi district were partially powered.

"As of 7 a.m. on September 17, 281,072 electricity consumers in Sumy region are temporarily without electricity as a result of Russia's military aggression. Employees of Sumyoblenergo are doing everything to return electricity to the homes of Sumy region residents," the company said.

According to the RMA, emergency crews are carrying out restoration work.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

