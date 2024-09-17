Mayor Artem Semenikhin: Konotop wounded in Russian strike, city switches to emergency power supply

One person was injured in Konotop as a result of a Russian strike, Mayor Artem Semenikhin said, UNN reports . Due to the attack, the city is switching to emergency power, and utilities are working to restore infrastructure.

Details

The water utility is connecting generators, and water will be supplied according to schedules that will be published later. At 06:30, resilience centers will open in the city to provide residents with the necessary assistance and support.

The city authorities are urging residents to remain calm and follow official announcements regarding further actions.

