Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times, causing 27 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times at night and in the morning. As a result, 27 explosions were recorded in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled
Situation in the communities
Velykopysarivska: the invaders fired from mortars (9 explosions) and dropped VOG type ammunition from an enemy UAV (2 explosions).
Esmanska: Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.
Khotynske: the enemy conducted mortar attacks (12 explosions).
Seredina-Budska: occupants attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
