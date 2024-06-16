Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times, causing 27 explosions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16325 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 145966 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210799 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245810 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152380 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370948 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183410 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149999 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150007 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 126740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 145854 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 138925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159110 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12264 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13488 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18730 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35507 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times, causing 27 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107782 views

Enemy troops fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning, resulting in 27 explosions in different localities.

Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times, causing 27 explosions

Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times at night and in the morning. As a result, 27 explosions were recorded in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled

- Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Velykopysarivska: the invaders fired from mortars (9 explosions) and dropped VOG type ammunition from an enemy UAV (2 explosions).

Esmanska: Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Khotynske: the enemy conducted mortar attacks (12 explosions).

Seredina-Budska: occupants attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Occupants fired 12 times in Sumy region during the day, resulting in 25 explosions15.06.24, 22:47 • 64837 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Khotyn
Sums
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91