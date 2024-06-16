Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times, causing 27 explosions

Terrorist forces shelled Sumy region 8 times at night and in the morning. As a result, 27 explosions were recorded in the region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Velykopysarivska: the invaders fired from mortars (9 explosions) and dropped VOG type ammunition from an enemy UAV (2 explosions).

Esmanska: Russians dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Khotynske: the enemy conducted mortar attacks (12 explosions).

Seredina-Budska: occupants attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

