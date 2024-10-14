Russia fired 16 times in Sumy region: 28 explosions in 7 communities
Kyiv • UNN
Terrorists shelled 7 communities in Sumy region, carrying out 16 attacks. There were 28 explosions from artillery, cluster munitions, rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and drones.
During the day, terrorists fired 16 times in Sumy region, 28 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy regional military administration, UNN reports.
Details
The affected communities included Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Velykopysarivka, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne and Esman.
In Yunakivska community, the enemy fired from cannon artillery, 5 explosions were recorded. The Hlukhiv community also came under attack, with 5 launches of cluster munitions.
In Shalyhyne community, 3 launches of the UXO were recorded, and in Miropilska community - 5 explosions from cannon artillery fire. The Esman community was hit by an FPV drone (1 explosion) and mortar fire (1 explosion).
The Velykopysarivska community witnessed the dropping of explosive devices from unmanned aerial vehicles (2 explosions), while in the Khotynska community the enemy conducted a fire attack with self-propelled artillery systems (3 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).
