Enemy launches guided aerial bombs in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of guided aerial bombs in Sumy region. There was also an increase in the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the southeast.
The launch of guided aerial bombs was recorded in Sumy region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to the information, an increase in the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the southeastern direction was detected.
