Russian army has been attacking Sumy region with artillery, mortars and drones since the night: 76 explosions

Russian troops carried out 15 attacks on the Sumy region at night and in the morning, while 76 explosions were recorded in 9 communities as a result of artillery, mortars and drones, the Sumy RMA reported on Monday.

Details

As reported, the Mykolaiv, Miropolskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Shalyginskaya, Druzhbovskaya, Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled.:

Miropolskaya hromada: the enemy hit with artillery (3 explosions).

Nikolaev community: FPV dragon attack was carried out (7 explosions).

Khotyn Community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: mortar attacks were recorded (13 explosions).

Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired mortars (1 explosion) and artillery (7 explosions).

Shalyginskaya hromada: mortar attack (8 explosions) was carried out.

Druzhbovskaya hromada: Russians fired mortars (15 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya hromada: artillery attacks (10 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions) were recorded.

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: FPV Drone Attack (2 explosions).

