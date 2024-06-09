Is the pull of Russian troops in Belarus to the border with Ukraine fixed: the response of border guards
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine remains vigilant about potential threats from Belarus, despite the fact that Russia currently does not have sufficient forces there to invade.
On the territory of Belarus, the Russian Federation does not have sufficient forces to invade Ukraine. However, it is necessary to be prepared for the development of any situation in this direction. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.
Details
In the direction of the border with Belarus, the situation remains fully controlled. On the territory of Belarus, Russia does not have sufficient forces to invade the territory of Ukraine
However, Demchenko pointed out that Ukraine should be ready for the development of any situation, including threats from the direction of Belarus.
Regarding the security situation on the border with the Russian Federation, Demchenko said that recently the number of enemy attacks in Sumy region has slightly decreased, but they remain Daily.
"In the Kharkiv direction , the enemy continues to carry out its actions in the direction of the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk, trying to move deeper into the territory of Ukraine. However, Ukrainian soldiers, including those from the Gpsu unit, give an active response, repelling attacks and defeating the enemy," Demchenko said.
Belarus is likely to form a new military brigade armed with Iskanders: the media released satellite images07.06.24, 19:37 • 24029 views