the Russian army attacked four communities of Sumy region

During the day of June 20, the Russian army attacked four communities in the Sumy region. The Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv and Shalygyn communities were under fire from the Russian Federation. 8 explosions were recorded. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

Vog was dropped on the Yunakovskaya community from a UAV (2 explosions).

Strikes of FPV drones (3 explosions) were recorded on the Nikolaev community.

Russian army soldiers dropped 2 mines on the territory of the Shalyginsky community.

In the Khotyn community, there was an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion).

Also at night and in the morning, the Russian military shelled the Sumy Region 5 times, 32 explosions were recorded. Belopolskaya and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled.

