Russian army shelled two communities in Sumy region, 32 explosions recorded - RMA

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 5 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 32 explosions were recorded. Belopolskaya and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled, - the message says.

Belopolskaya hromada: an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion), AGS attacks (20 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions) were carried out.

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.

