Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russians fired 62 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 130 explosions were recorded

Russians fired 62 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 130 explosions were recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25203 views

Russian troops fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 130 explosions were recorded.

During the day, Russians fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 130 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredina-Budska communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Details

Sumy community: 10 people died as a result of enemy air strikes on the city of Sumy. 22 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (14 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (9 explosions), artillery shelling (14 explosions), and the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Miropilska community: Russians attacked with mortars (9 explosions) and artillery (17 explosions).

Esman community: launches of the UAS (11 explosions), mortar  shelling (6 explosions), and shelling with the use of  FPV drone (1 explosion) were recorded.

Seredina-Buda community: the enemy attacked with artillery (13 explosions), mortars (4 explosions), and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Youth community: an attack by the KAB (3 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed28.09.24, 12:38 • 18563 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

