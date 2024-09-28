Russians fired 62 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 130 explosions were recorded

During the day, Russians fired 62 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 130 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Sumy, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredina-Budska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Sumy community: 10 people died as a result of enemy air strikes on the city of Sumy. 22 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (14 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (9 explosions), artillery shelling (14 explosions), and the dropping of an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Miropilska community: Russians attacked with mortars (9 explosions) and artillery (17 explosions).

Esman community: launches of the UAS (11 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), and shelling with the use of FPV drone (1 explosion) were recorded.

Seredina-Buda community: the enemy attacked with artillery (13 explosions), mortars (4 explosions), and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Youth community: an attack by the KAB (3 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

