Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137957 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182295 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100279 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109940 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112039 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48639 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55364 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167205 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200199 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189122 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141940 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138058 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154937 views
Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18563 views

As a result of a double Russian air strike on a hospital in Sumy, the reception department, trauma center and the 4th floor were destroyed. Eight people were killed.

As a result of the Russian strike on the hospital in Sumy, the reception department, trauma center and the fourth floor were destroyed. The director of the hospital, Volodymyr Potseluyev, told Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"The hospital in Sumy has destroyed the reception area, trauma center and the fourth floor. Seriously injured patients were transferred to intensive care units of other medical institutions," said Potseluyev.

Add 

According to the Sumy Regional Medical Association, the consequences of the enemy's attack on medical facilities continue to be eliminated in the regional center. According to the RMA, 8 people were killed and 12 injured as a result of the Russian air strike.

AddendumAddendum

Russia carried out two air strikes on hospital in Sumy. The first strike at 7:35 a.m. resulted in one casualty, and the second at 8:25 a.m. killed 6 more people.

Later it became known that the attack killed 8 people and injured 11 others. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to pay attention to the fact that Russia is attacking civilian targets and emphasized the need for peace through strength.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
suspilneSuspilne
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising