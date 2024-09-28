Director of hospital in Sumy: Reception department, trauma center and fourth floor destroyed

As a result of the Russian strike on the hospital in Sumy, the reception department, trauma center and the fourth floor were destroyed. The director of the hospital, Volodymyr Potseluyev, told Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

"The hospital in Sumy has destroyed the reception area, trauma center and the fourth floor. Seriously injured patients were transferred to intensive care units of other medical institutions," said Potseluyev.

Add

According to the Sumy Regional Medical Association, the consequences of the enemy's attack on medical facilities continue to be eliminated in the regional center. According to the RMA, 8 people were killed and 12 injured as a result of the Russian air strike.

AddendumAddendum

Russia carried out two air strikes on hospital in Sumy. The first strike at 7:35 a.m. resulted in one casualty, and the second at 8:25 a.m. killed 6 more people.

Later it became known that the attack killed 8 people and injured 11 others. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to pay attention to the fact that Russia is attacking civilian targets and emphasized the need for peace through strength.