The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA

Russian troops are using so-called "decoy firewood" containing explosives in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi local military administration, as conveyed by UNN.

When a local resident sees such a log and decides to take it home to light a stove, the mine inside detonates – the person dies. - he explained.

According to the official, the occupiers also remotely mine territories using MLRS, and "Petal" mines block the movement of transport, including ambulances and evacuation vehicles.

In addition, it is no longer possible to evacuate people from Kozacha Lopan, as well as from Tokarivka, Hoptivka, Velyki and Mali Prokhody. Residents walk independently to a conditionally safe point where an evacuation vehicle could pick them up.

At the same time, due to significant damage to gas pipelines, gas supply in Kozacha Lopan cannot be restored at present.

Recall

The occupiers strike civilians every day. According to prosecutor's data, on September 16, two men were wounded in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of enemy FPV drone attacks. Damage to residential buildings and infrastructure was also recorded.

