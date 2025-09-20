The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA

$41.250.05
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 15569 views
September 19, 05:23 PM • 15569 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
September 19, 04:30 PM • 16550 views
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 16550 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 20452 views
September 19, 04:00 PM • 20452 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32900 views
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32900 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23358 views
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23358 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30748 views
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30748 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37894 views
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37894 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59502 views
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59502 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47293 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM • 13036 views
Fuel shortage hit 20 regions of the Russian Federation, gasoline price reached historical maximum - foreign intelligence
September 19, 02:15 PM • 9002 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM • 20908 views
Drone Systems Forces destroyed a crossing and several enemy tanks: video
September 19, 04:12 PM • 4600 views
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home
07:12 PM • 9210 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM • 20916 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32899 views
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32899 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30748 views
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30748 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59502 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
September 18, 11:39 AM • 65364 views
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM • 20452 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM • 20916 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM • 13042 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM • 17222 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM • 19735 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Russian troops in Kozacha Lopan are using "decoy firewood" - logs with mines inside, posing a deadly threat to local residents. The occupiers are also mining the territory with MLRS and "Petal" mines, making transport and evacuation impossible.

The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA

Russian troops are using so-called "decoy firewood" containing explosives in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi local military administration, as conveyed by UNN.

When a local resident sees such a log and decides to take it home to light a stove, the mine inside detonates – the person dies.

- he explained.

According to the official, the occupiers also remotely mine territories using MLRS, and "Petal" mines block the movement of transport, including ambulances and evacuation vehicles.

In addition, it is no longer possible to evacuate people from Kozacha Lopan, as well as from Tokarivka, Hoptivka, Velyki and Mali Prokhody. Residents walk independently to a conditionally safe point where an evacuation vehicle could pick them up.

At the same time, due to significant damage to gas pipelines, gas supply in Kozacha Lopan cannot be restored at present.

Recall

The occupiers strike civilians every day. According to prosecutor's data, on September 16, two men were wounded in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of enemy FPV drone attacks. Damage to residential buildings and infrastructure was also recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the situation remains difficult, combat operations are dynamic - 10th Army Corps19.09.25, 09:56 • 3784 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kozacha Lopan