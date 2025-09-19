The situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense. The main goal of the enemy is to seize the city of Kupyansk entirely. This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, according to UNN.

The situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense. The city is a strategic target for the enemy. The occupiers accumulated forces near Radkivka and Holubivka. The gas pipeline was damaged and flooded. - the report says.

It is reported that attempts to cross the Oskil River by boat – most were destroyed by artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.

Small infantry groups are operating, often in civilian clothes – another war crime by the Russian Federation. Our soldiers are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the enemy in forests, dacha areas, and on the outskirts of the city. Prisoners testify to the lack of clear combat order among the Rashists. Despite propaganda and "colorful maps," what the enemy calls controlled is a zone of battles and the work of Ukrainian assault groups. Combat operations are dynamic – it is premature to spread claims of their "complete control." - informs the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Addition

On September 17, Deep State reported that the enemy had advanced in Kupyansk near Holubivka and Novoivanivka.

Later, on September 18, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russian occupiers are not in the center of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Heavy fighting for the city continues.

Sky News analysts report that Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, has been resisting attacks by the Russian occupation army for over a year, but its defense may be coming to an end. Ukrainian defenders are fighting fiercely to hold the crucial logistics hub, while Russian forces are trying to encircle them.

At the same time, the enemy is intensifying pressure in the northeast, particularly in the Kupyansk area, trying to further stretch Ukrainian resources.