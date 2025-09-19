$41.190.02
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 23985 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 48182 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 34156 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 44733 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 59652 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28078 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23277 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 41317 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 17002 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Publications
Exclusives
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
06:26 AM • 2450 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:39 AM • 59653 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 07:58 AM • 41317 views
In the Kupyansk direction, the situation remains difficult, combat operations are dynamic - 10th Army Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the situation remains tense, the enemy's main goal is to seize the city of Kupyansk. The 10th Army Corps reports dynamic combat operations and enemy attempts to cross the Oskil River.

In the Kupyansk direction, the situation remains difficult, combat operations are dynamic - 10th Army Corps

The situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense. The main goal of the enemy is to seize the city of Kupyansk entirely. This was reported by the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, according to UNN.

The situation in the Kupyansk direction remains tense. The city is a strategic target for the enemy. The occupiers accumulated forces near Radkivka and Holubivka. The gas pipeline was damaged and flooded.

- the report says.

It is reported that attempts to cross the Oskil River by boat – most were destroyed by artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.

Small infantry groups are operating, often in civilian clothes – another war crime by the Russian Federation. Our soldiers are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the enemy in forests, dacha areas, and on the outskirts of the city. Prisoners testify to the lack of clear combat order among the Rashists. Despite propaganda and "colorful maps," what the enemy calls controlled is a zone of battles and the work of Ukrainian assault groups. Combat operations are dynamic – it is premature to spread claims of their "complete control."

- informs the 10th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Addition

On September 17, Deep State reported that the enemy had advanced in Kupyansk near Holubivka and Novoivanivka.

Later, on September 18, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russian occupiers are not in the center of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Heavy fighting for the city continues.

Sky News analysts report that Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, has been resisting attacks by the Russian occupation army for over a year, but its defense may be coming to an end. Ukrainian defenders are fighting fiercely to hold the crucial logistics hub, while Russian forces are trying to encircle them.

At the same time, the enemy is intensifying pressure in the northeast, particularly in the Kupyansk area, trying to further stretch Ukrainian resources.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk