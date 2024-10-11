Russians attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region with an FPV drone: an 86-year-old man was wounded
Russian occupants attacked Kozacha Lopan with an FPV drone, wounding an 86-year-old man. Over the past day, seven people, including three children, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.
In Kharkiv region, an 86-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike on Kozacha Lopana, the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko said on Friday, UNN reports .
Russian occupants continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kozacha Lopan Around 12:06, an 86-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone strike. The man is currently hospitalized. His life is not in danger
In Kharkiv region , on the night of October 11, Kupyansk and Lyubotyn came under enemy fire, and fires broke out. Over the past day, seven people, including three children, were injured in the Russian Federation's strikes.