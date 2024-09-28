Judge Leonid Loboyko was killed in a drone attack in Kharkiv region - the Supreme Court confirmed his name

Leonid Loboyko, a judge of the Supreme Court of Cassation of the Criminal Court of Cassation, was killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the Supreme Court, UNN reports.

Details

The Supreme Court is saddened to announce that today, on September 28, 2024, as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, Supreme Court Judge of the Criminal Court of Cassation Leonid Loboyko was killed - the statement said.

Recall

In Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, a hostile drone attacked a civilian car in which a 61-year-old judge was delivering humanitarian aid. He died on the spot, and three other women in the car were injured.

