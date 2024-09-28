Judge Leonid Loboyko was killed in a drone attack in Kharkiv region - the Supreme Court confirmed his name
Kyiv • UNN
Leonid Loboyko, a judge of the Supreme Court in the Criminal Court of Cassation, was killed by an enemy drone attack. The tragedy occurred on September 28, 2024, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.
Leonid Loboyko, a judge of the Supreme Court of Cassation of the Criminal Court of Cassation, was killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the Supreme Court, UNN reports.
Details
The Supreme Court is saddened to announce that today, on September 28, 2024, as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, Supreme Court Judge of the Criminal Court of Cassation Leonid Loboyko was killed
Recall
In Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, a hostile drone attacked a civilian car in which a 61-year-old judge was delivering humanitarian aid. He died on the spot, and three other women in the car were injured.
Three people were killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy attack on Slatyn by KABs28.09.24, 18:15 • 25569 views