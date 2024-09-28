Three people were killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy attack on Slatyn by KABs

The occupants hit civilian infrastructure in Slatyn with multiple rocket launchers, killing three people and wounding three others. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the strikes killed at least three people and wounded at least three others. One of the wounded is in a serious condition. People were on the street at the time of the strike.

There is also the destruction of private houses and civilian infrastructure: educational institutions and shops were damaged.

Recall

In Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, a hostile drone attacked a civilian car. A 61-year-old Supreme Court judge delivering humanitarian aid was killed, and three women were injured.

