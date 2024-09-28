ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107606 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141367 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145201 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139795 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112142 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Three people were killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy attack on Slatyn by KABs

Three people were killed in Kharkiv region as a result of an enemy attack on Slatyn by KABs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25570 views

The occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Slatyn with multiple rocket launchers. The attack killed three people, injured three others, and damaged houses, an educational institution, and shops.

The occupants hit civilian infrastructure in Slatyn with multiple rocket launchers, killing three people and wounding three others. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the strikes killed at least three people and wounded at least three others. One of the wounded is in a serious condition. People were on the street at the time of the strike.

There is also the destruction of private houses and civilian infrastructure: educational institutions and shops were damaged.

Recall

In Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, a hostile drone attacked a civilian car. A 61-year-old Supreme Court judge delivering humanitarian aid was killed, and three women were injured.

Russians hit a residential building with a drone in Mykolaiv region: an elderly couple is wounded28.09.24, 14:25 • 48265 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

