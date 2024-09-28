Russians hit a residential building with a drone in Mykolaiv region: an elderly couple is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian FPV drone attacked a residential building in the Kutsurubska community of Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attack, a retired couple was wounded: A 67-year-old man in serious condition and a 64-year-old woman in moderate condition.
Today, on September 28, Russian troops struck a residential building in the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone, injuring an elderly couple, RMA head Vitaliy Kim said, UNN reports.
Today, Russians again attacked a residential building in the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone. A pensioner couple, residents of the house, were wounded
According to him, both were hospitalized. The 67-year-old man is in serious condition, the 64-year-old woman is in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.
