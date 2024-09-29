4 killed, 10 wounded: consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region over the last day
Kyiv • UNN
Hostile shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region resulted in 4 deaths and 10 injuries. Residential buildings, an educational institution and a car were damaged in different districts of the region.
Four people died and ten others were injured in hostile shelling of localities in Kharkiv region over the past day. In particular, seven people were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the village of Slatyn. Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged, said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov on Sunday, UNN reports .
According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:
- 17:12 Kharkiv region, Dergachivska TG, Slatyne village. A modular house, outbuildings, and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the shelling by the UAF. 7 people aged 25 to 71 years were injured. 3 men died.
- 16:30 Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village. An apartment building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.
- 14:00 Kharkiv district, Kozacha village Lopan. A car was damaged as a result of enemy shelling with an FPV drone. A 61-year-old man died. Three women of 62, 61 and 55 years old were wounded.
- 10:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Podoly village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.
