Enemy hits with KABs in Kharkiv region, teenager among wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90462 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109269 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152027 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251872 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174512 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165719 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148376 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226690 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38086 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72408 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40399 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33526 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66105 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212658 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225109 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90462 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66105 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72408 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113234 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114119 views
Actual
Enemy hits with KABs in Kharkiv region, teenager among wounded

Enemy hits with KABs in Kharkiv region, teenager among wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25901 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several settlements, damaging residential buildings and injuring civilians, including a 16-year-old girl.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts yesterday, including with multiple rocket launchers, no Russian strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, there were damaged residential buildings and wounded, including a 16-year-old girl, and a man was killed in an explosive attack, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, about 14 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Zolochiv, Petropavlivka, Borova came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

  • 22:20 Borova village, Izium district. A 16-year-old girl, a 55-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling of private houses by the UAF. 
  • 18:15 village Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A two-story apartment building was damaged as a result of the shelling. 
  • 17:09 village Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district. A tractor, trees, two outbuildings and the building of a destroyed cafe were burning as a result of the shelling. 
  • 16:40 village Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, the roofs of the houses and the roof of the outbuilding burned. 
  • 11:24 town Vovchansk. Two private houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

In the village of Blyzniuky, Lozova district, a 55-year-old man was killed by an unknown explosive device on the territory of a private household, the head of the RMA said.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Synehubov.

Occupants attack two villages in Kharkiv region: what is known06.05.24, 17:52 • 38718 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
lozovaLozova
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
telegramTelegram
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising