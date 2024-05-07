Enemy hits with KABs in Kharkiv region, teenager among wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled three districts yesterday, including with multiple rocket launchers, no Russian strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, there were damaged residential buildings and wounded, including a 16-year-old girl, and a man was killed in an explosive attack, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, about 14 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Zolochiv, Petropavlivka, Borova came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

22:20 Borova village, Izium district. A 16-year-old girl, a 55-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling of private houses by the UAF.

village, Izium district. A 16-year-old girl, a 55-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling of private houses by the UAF. 18:15 village Lyptsi , Kharkiv district. A two-story apartment building was damaged as a result of the shelling.

, Kharkiv district. A two-story apartment building was damaged as a result of the shelling. 17:09 village Cherkaski Tyshky , Kharkiv district. A tractor, trees, two outbuildings and the building of a destroyed cafe were burning as a result of the shelling.

, Kharkiv district. A tractor, trees, two outbuildings and the building of a destroyed cafe were burning as a result of the shelling. 16:40 village Kozacha Lopan , Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, the roofs of the houses and the roof of the outbuilding burned.

, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, the roofs of the houses and the roof of the outbuilding burned. 11:24 town Vovchansk. Two private houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

In the village of Blyzniuky, Lozova district, a 55-year-old man was killed by an unknown explosive device on the territory of a private household, the head of the RMA said.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Synehubov.

Occupants attack two villages in Kharkiv region: what is known