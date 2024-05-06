Occupants attack two villages in Kharkiv region: what is known

The occupiers struck the villages of Cherkaski Tyshky and Liptsi in Kharkiv district, without causing any casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

At around 17:00, the occupants struck the villages of Cherkaski Tyshky and Liptsi in Kharkiv district. At the moment, there are no casualties - Sinegubov said.

He added that information on the destruction is being clarified.

At night in Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers, destroying the boiler room of the children's and youth sports school and two private houses.

