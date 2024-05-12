Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

Russian troops continue to actively shell Kharkiv region. This morning, a 73-year-old woman was killed by enemy bombs in Vovchansk, and dozens of residential buildings were destroyed or partially destroyed. In total, three people were killed and six injured in the last 24 hours due to Russian shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, and the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, this morning dozens of private and multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed and partially destroyed as a result of enemy bombardment of Vovchansk.

Emergency workers rescued two men from the rubble of a residential building and transported them to a medical vehicle. A woman born in 1950 died under the rubble of the building.

According to Sinegubov, no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the day.

Artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy hit 27 settlements in Kharkiv region: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Vilcha, Lyptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnykove, Hlyboke, Shyroke, Vovchanski Khutory were subjected to aerial attacks.

8:00 м. Vovchansk. A 73-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling.

02:00 Vilcha village, Chuhuiv district. The building of a geriatric boarding house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

May 12, 01:00 a.m. Vovchansk. A 38-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

a man of 63 years old died in Hlyboke village, Kharkiv district, as a result of artillery shelling.



On May 11, a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons damaged dozens of private houses. Four men aged 39 to 64 and an 83-year-old woman were injured. A 51-year-old man was killed.



In addition, the head of the RMA said that a 37-year-old man was injured in Vesele village, Lozova district, as a result of a munition detonation.

Evacuations continue in the region. According to Sinegubov, 1377 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 2097 from Kharkiv district, 29 from Bohodukhiv district and 570 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 4073 people have been evacuated.

Ukrainian troops repelled 19 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, including in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoyehorivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region;

In the Slobozhansky sector, 12 attacks were repelled, in particular in the areas of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylyna, Vovchansk, Bugrivatkata, etc. Kharkiv region.

