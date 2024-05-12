Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74378 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105749 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148697 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152870 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249438 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173894 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165180 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44603 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39529 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33457 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51884 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225395 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74378 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51884 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112708 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113617 views
Actual
Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60469 views

As a result of Russian shelling in 27 settlements in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed, including a 73-year-old woman, and 6 others were injured.

Russian troops continue to actively shell Kharkiv region.  This morning, a 73-year-old woman was killed by enemy bombs in Vovchansk, and dozens  of residential buildings were destroyed or partially destroyed. In total, three people were killed and six injured in the last 24 hours due to Russian shelling.  UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, and  the State Emergency Service. 

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, this morning dozens of private and multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed and partially destroyed as a result of enemy bombardment of Vovchansk.

Emergency workers rescued two men from the rubble of a residential building and transported them to a medical vehicle.  A woman born in 1950 died under the rubble of the building. 

According to Sinegubov, no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the day. 

Artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy hit 27 settlements in Kharkiv region: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Vilcha, Lyptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnykove, Hlyboke, Shyroke, Vovchanski Khutory were subjected to aerial attacks. 

  •  8:00 м. Vovchansk. A 73-year-old woman died as a result of enemy shelling.
  • 02:00 Vilcha village, Chuhuiv district. The building of a geriatric boarding house was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.
  • May 12, 01:00 a.m. Vovchansk. A 38-year-old man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.
  • a man of 63 years old died in Hlyboke village, Kharkiv district, as a result of artillery shelling.  
  •  On May 11, a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons damaged dozens of private houses. Four men aged 39 to 64 and an 83-year-old woman were injured. A 51-year-old man was killed. 

In addition, the head of the RMA said that a 37-year-old man was injured in Vesele village, Lozova district, as a result of a munition detonation. 

Evacuations continue in the region. According to Sinegubov, 1377 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 2097 from Kharkiv district, 29 from Bohodukhiv district and 570 people have been evacuated by volunteers.  A total of 4073 people have been evacuated.

Ukrainian troops repelled 19 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, including in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoyehorivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region;

 In the Slobozhansky sector, 12 attacks were repelled, in particular in the areas of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylyna, Vovchansk, Bugrivatkata, etc. Kharkiv region.

russian federationthe occupied several villages in Kharkiv Oblast - DeepState12.05.24, 02:41 • 27247 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
synelnykoveSynelnykove
lozovaLozova
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
chuhuivChuhuiv
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising