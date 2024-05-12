russian federationthe occupied several villages in Kharkiv Oblast - DeepState

On the front line, russia occupied Strilecha, Pylyne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ogirtseve and Pletenivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Advance of the enemy in Ivanivske and the vicinity has been clarified - DeepState.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the enemy forces advanced south of Pervomaiske, Netailove and near Kolomyichyha.

