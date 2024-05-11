russian army advances in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomayske, Netaylovo and near Kolomyichyha - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces advanced in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomayske, Netaylove, and near Kolomyichyha. Fighting continues in many localities of Donetsk region.
On the frontline, enemy forces advanced in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomaisk, in Netailove and near Kolomyichyha. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
The enemy advanced in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomayske, in Netaylove and near Kolomyichyha. The enemy's offensive continues near Hatyshche, Lukianets and Hlyboke. Fighting continues near Umanske, Ivanivske, Novopokrovske, Novooleksandrivka, Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka
Recall
In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions. Moreover, enemy air strikes were carried out in the areas of Stara Mykolayivka, Novohrodivka, Novopokrovske and Netaylove in Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling was observed in about 20 localities, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske.
DeepState: enemy advances near Vesele settlement09.05.24, 00:30 • 22736 views