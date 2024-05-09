DeepState: enemy advances near Vesele settlement

Russians have advanced near the village of Vesele in Donetsk region. These changes are clarifying and reflect the enemy's advance over a long period of time, DeepStateMAP writes, UNN reports .

Details

It is emphasized that the situation is difficult and tends to deteriorate due to the enemy's great pressure.

Along the entire stretch from Razdolivka to Bilohorivka (L), the Russians are trying to break through the positions of the Defense Forces. In particular, the enemy has concentrated units of the Airborne Division and has recently been actively advancing in the area of Vesele, moving along the railroad east of the village.

According to DeepState, a breakthrough by one of the units, which had exhausted its resources during the long period of defense, took place there. And in general, the brigade, which has been in the area for more than a year without rotation, is at its limit.

AddendumAddendum

There are also attempts at assaults in the area of Bilohorivka (L), Zolotarivka and Verkhnekamyanka. The Russians are trying to break through to the city of Siversk to cut off the Siverskyi salient for further advancement, in particular, to enter the rear of the Defense Forces in the Serebryanske forestry, which they are not able to do.

The enemy's main force is infantry, with which they literally pelt the positions of the Ukrainian military. The fighting in this area is very dynamic, with positions changing hands, and the Russians do not miss the opportunity to present every temporary position as a "great" breakthrough in the media.

Occupants advance near Novopokrovske in Donetsk region - DeepState