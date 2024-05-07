Occupants advance near Novopokrovske in Donetsk region - DeepState

In Donetsk region, enemy forces advanced near Novopokrovske. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 18.00 on 06.05.2024, 22 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector in the areas of settlements in Donetsk region, including Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Nevelske. The enemy used aviation to try to force Ukrainian units out of their positions. Air strikes were also recorded in Progres, Sokol and Kalynove. About 20 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske and Umanske.

