Russians attacked Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, mortars: police report on the consequences

Russian troops shelled settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civilians, law enforcement officers evacuated more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, over the past day, the Russian military fired on settlements in Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, and mortars. In particular:

Dvorichna. on may 12 at 13:00 there was a shelling from "Grad" MLRS. A private house was damaged. A woman of 1976 year of birth was wounded. She was brought to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Vovchansk. On May 12, the Russian military continued shelling the city. Private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from Grad MLRS and air strikes by UAVs. A 74-year-old man was wounded.

Vovchanski Khutory. on may 12 at 16:30 there was a mortar attack. A private house was damaged. A 72-year-old man was wounded.

Vilcha. on may 12 at midnight there was an enemy shelling that damaged a residential building.

Kozacha Lopan. on may 12 at 06:10 there was a shelling from "Grad" MLRS. 4 private houses were damaged. A 46-year-old woman was injured.

Liptsy. On May 12, at 11:10 a.m., a rocket attack on the KAB UMPB D-30 SN - 2 took place. The building of Lipetsk lyceum was damaged.

Dergachi. As a result of the shelling by the Russian military, 7 buildings and structures were destroyed and damaged, including private households and cars.

Osynove. On May 12, as a result of enemy artillery shelling, 9H210 cluster munitions damaged civilian infrastructure.

Kupyansk. On May 12, private households are damaged by KAB-250 air strikes.

Odnorobivka. On May 12, around 22:00, Russian troops shelled the settlement with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The shelling damaged six two-storey apartment buildings, outbuildings, set two cars on fire, and damaged the power grid.

"Evacuation of the population from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region continues. Police crews have evacuated more than 1,600 local residents from settlements that suffer from constant Russian shelling," the police said.

The police emphasized that the threat of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region remains high. They also urged people not to ignore air raid warnings.

General Staff: Fierce battles continue in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has tactical success