Russians attacked Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, mortars: police report on the consequences

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79981 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107140 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150007 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154064 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250320 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174140 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225893 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35154 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44787 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38868 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63087 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57137 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225893 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237693 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224504 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57137 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112898 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113800 views
Actual
Russians attacked Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, mortars: police report on the consequences

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, mortars: police report on the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21847 views

Russian troops shelled populated areas of Kharkiv region with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, damaging residential buildings, private homes and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civilians and forcing the evacuation of more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas, police said.

Russian troops shelled settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, injuring several civilians, law enforcement officers evacuated more than 1,600 residents from frontline areas, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, over the past day, the Russian military fired on settlements in Kharkiv region with aircraft, MLRS, and mortars. In particular:

Dvorichna. on may 12 at 13:00 there was a shelling from "Grad" MLRS. A private house was damaged. A woman of 1976 year of birth was wounded. She was brought to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Vovchansk. On May 12, the Russian military continued shelling the city. Private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from Grad MLRS and air strikes by UAVs. A 74-year-old man was wounded.

Vovchanski Khutory. on may 12 at 16:30 there was a mortar attack. A private house was damaged. A 72-year-old man was wounded.

Vilcha. on may 12 at midnight there was an enemy shelling that damaged a residential building.

Kozacha Lopan. on may 12 at 06:10 there was a shelling from "Grad" MLRS. 4 private houses were damaged. A 46-year-old woman was injured.

Liptsy. On May 12, at 11:10 a.m., a rocket attack on the KAB UMPB D-30 SN - 2 took place. The building of Lipetsk lyceum was damaged.

Dergachi. As a result of the shelling by the Russian military, 7 buildings and structures were destroyed and damaged, including private households and cars.

Osynove. On May 12, as a result of enemy artillery shelling, 9H210 cluster munitions damaged civilian infrastructure.

Kupyansk. On May 12, private households are damaged by KAB-250 air strikes.

Odnorobivka. On May 12, around 22:00, Russian troops shelled the settlement with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The shelling damaged six two-storey apartment buildings, outbuildings, set two cars on fire, and damaged the power grid.

"Evacuation of the population from the frontline areas of Kharkiv region continues. Police crews have evacuated more than 1,600 local residents from settlements that suffer from constant Russian shelling," the police said.

The police emphasized that the threat of Russian shelling of Kharkiv region remains high. They also urged people not to ignore air raid warnings.

General Staff: Fierce battles continue in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has tactical success5/13/24, 1:40 AM • 25356 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising