Enemy drone hit a car in Kharkiv region: two women were injured

In a village in the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone hit a car, injuring two women - 62 and 65 years old, reports UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

"... a pre - trial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Details

According to the investigation, in the village of Kazachya Lopan of the Dergachevsky territorial community on June 7, at about 13:20, an enemy drone hit a car.

In the car were a 62-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger.

The women were injured, and now doctors are providing them with medical assistance.

Prosecutors and police investigators take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.