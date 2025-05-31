In Germany, a plane piloted by a 71-year-old woman crashed into a house, there are victims

In Germany, a small plane suddenly fell from the sky directly into a residential building. Two people died in the accident, including the pilot, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

According to BILD, the 71-year-old woman reported engine problems during the flight. Then she crashed. Her plane is said to have crashed into the terrace of a house in Korschenbroich on the Lower Rhine (North Rhine-Westphalia).

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told BILD about the dramatic scenes. He reportedly has a vegetable garden on the site where the accident occurred.

"We heard an incredibly loud explosion and then immediately saw a cloud of smoke. We ran to the house to help. The man who lives in the house apparently saw the plane approaching and was able to jump aside. But the woman is dead," said the resident.

When BILD contacted the police, they initially refused to confirm whether the second dead person was actually a resident of the house.

According to BILD, the plane, which took off from Ampfing in Upper Bavaria, was planning to land in Mönchengladbach. Numerous police officers, firefighters and emergency services are working at the scene.

Private plane crashed in the USA: a family of doctors and student athletes died