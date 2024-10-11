Russians fire at a civilian car in Kharkiv region: one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. In the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, Russian occupants fired at a civilian car. A 38-year-old man was killed by an FPV drone strike, and his 56-year-old sister suffered an acute stress reaction
Earlier it was reported that in Kharkiv region an 86-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy FPV drone strike on Kozacha Lopan.